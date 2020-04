April 23 (Reuters) - FRAUENTHAL HOLDING AG:

* SAYS ON WEDNESDAY FY REVENUE DOWN BY 0.3% AT EUR 951.2 MLN

* PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.30 PER SHARE

* OUTLOOK 2020: DUE TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC ASSESSMENT OF BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT FOR 2020 CANNOT BE ESTIMATED AT PRESENT

* OUTLOOK 2020: EXPECTS SALES AND EARNINGS TO DECLINE

* OUTLOOK 2021: SEES A RELATIVELY RAPID RECOVERY IN THE COURSE OF 2021

