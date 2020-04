BRIEF-Seco/Warwick FY Net Profit Down At 15.3 Mln Zlotys

April 23 (Reuters) - Seco/Warwick SA:

* REPORTED ON WEDNESDAY FY NET PROFIT OF 15.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 19.1 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE 451.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 523.5 MILLION ZLOTYS

* FY OPERATING PROFIT 22.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 29.5 MILLION ZLOTYS

* ON CORONAVIRUS: HAVING ANALYSED ALL RISKS AND RESTRICTIONS IMPOSED, THE MANAGEMENT SEES NO THREAT TO THE CONTINUITY OF THE COMPANY’S OPERATIONS FOR AT LEAST 12 MONTHS AS OF BALANCE SHEET DATE

* THE MANAGEMENT RECOMMENDS ALLOCATION OF THE 2019 NET PROFIT TO RESERVE CAPITAL

