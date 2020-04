April 23 (Reuters) - Elektrobudowa SA:

* SAID THAT WITH REFERENCE TO PRELIMINARY TALKS REGARDING THE TAKEOVER OF THE WHOLE OR PART OF ITS BUSINESS, THE COMPANY HAS RESOLVED TO ALLOW MOSTOSTAL ZABRZE ELEKTRO AND ZARMEN TO BECOME FAMILIAR WITH THE INFORMATION REGARDING COMPANY’S ENTERPRISE

