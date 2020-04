BRIEF-Trakcja PRKil FY Net Loss Widens To 285.4 Mln Zlotys

April 23 (Reuters) - Trakcja PRKil SA:

* REPORTED ON WEDNESDAY FY NET LOSS OF 285.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 111.0 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE OF 1.44 BILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 834.2 MILLION ZLOTYS ESTIMATED ON FEBRUARY 27

* FY NEGATIVE EBITDA OF 112.1 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS NEGATIVE EBITDA OF 120.8 MILLION ZLOTYS ESTIMATED ON FEBRUARY 27

* AT PRESENT GROUP SEES RISK OF ITS BUSINESS ACTIVITY DISRUPTION DUE TO THE COVID-19 EPIDEMIC

* A SIGNIFICANT THREAT TO COMPANY’S ACTIVITY ARE DIFFICULTIES WITH AVAILABILITY OF THE GOODS, RAW MATERIALS AND PRODUCTS, WHICH INCREASE THE RISK OF DELAYS IN THE EXECUTION OF INFRASTRUCTURE AND CUBATURE CONTRACTS

