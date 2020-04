BRIEF-Respiratorius Intends To Issue Units Of About SEK 25.1 Mln In Rights Offering

April 23 (Reuters) - Respiratorius AB:

* INTENDS TO ISSUE UNITS CONSISTING OF NEWLY ISSUED SHARES AND WARRANTS, AT A PRICE OF SEK 1.6 PER UNIT FOR THE GROSS PROCEEDS OF ABOUT SEK 25.1 MILLION IN RIGHTS OFFERING

* UPON FULL SUBSCRIPTION IN THE RIGHTS ISSUE AND FULL EXERCISE OF ALL WARRANTS, CO WILL RECEIVE A NET CASH PAYMENT OF BETWEEN SEK 18.9 MILLION TO SEK 25.1 MILLION

* WILL USE THE PROCEEDS FOR RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT WORK FOR VAL001 & RESP9000, REPAYMENT OF BRIDGE LOAN AND OPERATING COSTS FOR THE BUSINESS

