April 24 (Reuters) - Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co KGaA :

* SAID ON THURSDAY BUNDESLIGA PREPARED TO CONTINUE CURRENT SEASON WITHOUT SPECTATORS FROM MAY 2020 ONWARDS

* THE EARLIEST DATE OF A POSSIBLE RE-START COULD BE MAY 9, 2020. SO FAR, THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY HAD SUSPENDED THE SEASON UNTIL APRIL 30, 2020.

* THE DECISION ON WHETHER TO RESTART IS NOW UP TO THE RESPONSIBLE POLITICAL LEADERS AND GOVERNMENTAL AUTHORITIES

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: