April 24(Reuters) - Vapiano SE:

* SAID ON THURSDAY IT WILL EXTENT APPOINTMENT OF VANESSA HALL AS CEO UNTIL JUNE 30

* VANESSA HALL HAS AGREED TO CONTINUE TO MANAGE THE COMPANY UNTIL THAT DATE, BY WHICH TIME A DECISION ON THE OPENING OF INSOLVENCY PROCEEDINGS IS ALSO EXPECTED

* JOHANN STOHNER AS CTO RESIGNS AS OF TODAY’S DATE BY MUTUAL AGREEMENT Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)