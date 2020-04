April 24 (Reuters) - Platige Image SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT IT HAS SIGNED DEAL WITH BLOOBER TEAM

* UNDER DEAL BLOOBER TEAM WILL BUY COMPUTER GENERATED IMAGERY WHICH WILL BE USED IN PRODUCTION OF A TRIPLE-A VIDEO GAME

* UNDER DEAL COMPANY WILL RECEIVE NET REMUNERATION IN THE AMOUNT OF 5% OF GROUP’S REVENUE FOR 2019

