BRIEF-Bumech Says PGG Temporarily Suspends Deal With Bumech Mining

* SAYS IT HAS RECEIVED FROM ITS UNIT BUMECH MINING INFORMATION FROM POLSKA GRUPA GORNICZA (PGG) ON TEMPORARY SUSPENSION OF DEAL CARRIED OUT IN CONSORTIUM WITH BUMECH - TECHNIKA GORNICZA

* THE SUBJECT OF THE CONTRACT IS DRILLING WORKINGS AT KWK RUDA RUCH HALEMBA

* THE REASON GIVEN BY PGG FOR SUSPENSION OF DEAL TILL 31 V IS FORCE MAJURE RESULTING FROM THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

* POTENTIAL IMPACT ON CONTRACTOR’S REVENUE RESULTING FROM ONE-MONTH SUSPENSION OF DEAL MAY AMOUNT TO ABOUT 1.3 MLN ZLOTYS NET IN MAY

