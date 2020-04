BRIEF-Monnalisa FY Net Result Turns To Loss of EUR 8.4 Mln

April 27 (Reuters) - Monnalisa SpA:

* REPORTED ON FRIDAY FY NET LOSS EUR 8.4 MLN VS PROFIT EUR 1.3 MLN YEAR AGO

* FY PRODUCTION VALUE EUR 50.1 MLN VS EUR 52.7 MLN YEAR AGO

* ENCOURAGED USE OF HOLIDAYS AND LEAVES AND LATER RESORTED TO WAGES GUARANTEE FUND AMID COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* VISIBILITY ON IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON 2020 SALES IS STILL LIMITED

* EXPECTS SHARP DECLINE IN 2020 REVENUES

* KIDS STORES CAN BE OPEN AS OF APRIL 14 IN ITALY BUT COMPANY DECIDED THAT CLIENTS NEED TO BOOK APPOINTMENT TO VISIT STORES TO PROTECT EMPLOYEES

