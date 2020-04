April 27 (Reuters) - KORDSA TEKNIK:

* SAID ON FRIDAY DECIDES TO CEASE PRODUCTION IN KORDSA PLANT IN THAILAND FOR 2 WEEKS UNTIL MAY 7TH

* TO CEASE PRODUCTION IN KORDSA TIRE CORD PRODUCTION PLANT IN THE USA FOR 2 WEEKS UNTIL MAY 11TH

* SAYS DURING THIS PERIOD, ORDERS PRIOR TO THESE DATES WILL BE DELIVERED

