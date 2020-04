April 27 (Reuters) - Gequity SpA:

* REPORTED ON FRIDAY NET LOSS FROM SEPT 12 TO DEC 31 2019 AT EUR 0.3 MLN

* FY REVENUE FROM SEPT 12 TO DEC 31 2019 AT EUR 3.4 MLN

* COVID-19 HAS RADICALLY CHANGED SCENARIO ON WHICH 2019-2021 BUSINESS PLAN WAS BASED

* COVID-19 HAD IMPACT EDUCATION BUSINESS UNIT DUE TO BAN ON CLASSROOM LESSON

* POTENTIAL INVESTMENT PLANS HAVE BEEN SUSPENDED

