(Repeats to the EDF stock ticker code)

April 27 (Reuters) -

* CORONAVIRUS - FRENCH ENVIRONMENT MINISTER BORNE SAYS ON RADIO EUROPE 1 THAT FRANCE WILL MAINTAIN SCHEDULED CLOSURE OF FESSENHEIM REACTOR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Paris newsroom, paris.equities@thomsonreuters.com email; +33 1 4949 5452)