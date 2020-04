BRIEF-Inapa FY Recurring EBITDA Up At 28.3 Mln Euros YoY

April 27 (Reuters) - Inapa Investimentos Participacoes e Gestao SA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY FY NET LOSS 4.1 MILLION EUROS VERSUS LOSS 3.6 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* FY RECURRING EBITDA 28.3 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 18.4 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* FY SALES 1.03 BILLION EUROS VERSUS 860.3 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* FY PAPER SALES AT 887,000 TONS OF PAPER, UP 20.8% VERSUS 2018

* ESTIMATES, THAT DURING THE 2ND QUARTER THERE WILL BE A SHARP DROP IN ITS ACTIVITY DUE TO COVID-19

* SEES RAPID RECOVERY IN THE 3RD QUARTER WITH THE RECOVERY OF THE ECONOMY

