April 27 (Reuters) - Zakłady Mięsne Henryk Kania:

* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT COURT APPOINTED ADMINISTRATOR HAS RECEIVED A LETTER FROM CEDROB ON CHANGE OF CONDITIONS OF SALE OF ORGANISED PART OF COMPANY’S ENTERPRISE TO CEDROB

* SAYS THAT CEDROB HAS FILED MOTION FOR APPROVAL OF CONDITIONS ON ACQUIRING ORGANISED PART OF COMPANY’S ENTERPRISE FOR 82.1 MILLION ZLOTYS PLUS VAT

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)