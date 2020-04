April 28 - SosTravel.com SpA:

* REPORTED ON MONDAY FY NET LOSS EUR 1.3 MLN VS LOSS EUR 17,927 YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE EUR 3.2 MLN VS EUR 2.5 MLN YEAR AGO

* SEES DECLINE IN H1 SALES AS ALL STORES IN ITALY WERE CLOSED DUE TO CORONAVIRUS LOCKDOWN

