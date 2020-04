BRIEF-Codere To Look For Financing Options By Raising 100 Mln Euros In Coming Months

April 28 - Codere SA:

* SAID ON MONDAY TO DEFER COUPON PAYMENT ON ITS 500 MILLION EURO AND 300 MILLION DOLLAR SENIOR SECURED NOTES, WHICH WAS DUE ON APRIL 30 TO MAY 30 2020, BY USING 30-DAY GRACE PERIOD

* WILL LOOK FOR FINANCING OPTIONS TO IMPROVE LIQUIDITY BY RAISING AN INCREMENTAL C. 100 MILLION EUROS IN THE COMING MONTHS

* COMPANY EXPECTS TO START REOPENING PARTS OF ITS BUSINESS IN MID-MAY, INCLUDING AWPS IN SOME SPECIFIC LOCATIONS IN ITALY AND RACETRACK ACTIVITY IN URUGUAY, WITH MOST OF ITS MARKETS RETURNING TO OPERATIONS BY MID-JUNE

Source text: bit.ly/2ySbXmI Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)