BRIEF-Knowit Q1 Profit Falls To SEK 95.5 Million

* SAID ON MONDAY INCREASED NET SALES DURING THE FIRST QUARTER AND HAS A GOOD FINANCIAL POSITION

* FOR THE GROUP, NET SALES HAVE INCREASED BY 7.2% TO SEK 936.3 (873.7) MILLION, BUT WITH A SLIGHTLY LOWER PROFIT, SEK 95.5 (100.4) MILLION, AND MARGIN, 10.2% (11.5), AS COMPARED WITH THE CORRESPONDING PERIOD LAST YEAR

* LARGEST BUSINESS AREAS, SOLUTIONS AND EXPERIENCE, HAVE IMPROVED THEIR PROFITS, NET SALES, AND MARGINS

* HOWEVER, INSIGHT CONTINUES TO ENCOUNTER CHALLENGES, FURTHER REINFORCED BY COVID-19

