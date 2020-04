April 28 - CSP International Fashion Group SpA:

* REPORTED ON MONDAY FY NET LOSS EUR 3.4 MLN VS NET LOSS EUR 11.8 MLN YEAR AGO

* IT IS NOT POSSIBLE TO MAKE PRECISE PREDICTIONS ON

* CANNOT ISSUE PRECISE GUIDANCE ON QUANTITATIVE IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS ON ITS BUSINESS

* BOARD UPDATES 2020-2024 PLAN TO INTRODUCE MEASURES TO TACKLE CORONAVIRUS EMERGENCY

* INTRODUCED COVID-19 WAGES GUARANTEE FUND TO CUT PRODUCTION AND COSTS

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: