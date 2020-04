BRIEF-Ultimate Games To Execute "Thief Simulator 2" Under Deal With PlayWay

April 28 (Reuters) - Ultimate Games SA:

* SAID ON MONDAY IT HAS SIGNED A DEAL WITH PLAYWAY TO EXECUTE “THIEF SIMULATOR 2” GAME FOR PC, XBOX ONE, PS4, NS AND NEW GENERATION CONSOLES

* COMPANY TO RECEIVE LUMP SUM REMUNERATION AND SPECIFIED PERCENTAGE OF NET PROFIT FROM GAME SALES

* PLAYWAY TO ACT AS PUBLISHER FOR PC VERSION OF GAME AS WELL AS CONSOLE VERSIONS EXCLUDING NS

* COMPANY WILL PUBLISH NS VERSION OF GAME

* UNDER DEAL COMPANY IS ENTITLED TO GRANT FURTHER LICENCES FOR PORTING AND PUBLISHING GAME ON NS TO UNIT UF GAMES

* GAME TO LAUNCH IN 2021

