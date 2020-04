April 28 - Alteco Medical AB:

* SAID ON MONDAY IT HAS ENDED RESEARCH COLLABORATION WITH LEIPZIG UNIVERSITY IN GERMANY

* IT HAS COME TO CO’S KNOWLEDGE THAT COLLABORATION STUDY HAS NOT BEEN CONDUCTED WITHIN FRAMEWORK OF AGREED PROTOCOL

* IN CONNECTION WITH TERMINATION OF THE STUDY, CO HAS ALSO CHOSEN TO END COOPERATION WITH ITS GERMAN DISTRIBUTOR, CORMED MEDIZINTECHNIK GMBH & CO. KG

