April 28 (Reuters) - Bank Handlowy w Warszawie SA:

* SAID ON MONDAY MANAGEMENT HAS RESOLVED TO RECOMMEND NOT DISTRIBUTING BANK’S 2019 NET PROFIT

* DECISION WAS MADE IN LINE WITH POLAND’S FINANCIAL REGULATOR’S (KNF) RECOMMENDATION TO RETAIN NET PROFIT DUE TO INTRODUCTION OF STATE OF EPIDEMIC IN POLAND AND ITS POSSIBLE FURTHER NEGATIVE IMPACT ON ECONOMY AS WELL AS ON THE BANK SECTOR

