April 28 (Reuters) - SANOK RUBBER COMPANY SA:

* REPORTS FY 2019 NET PROFIT OF 51.5 MLN ZLOTYS VERSUS 64.1 MLN ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE OF 1.05 BLN ZLOTYS VERSUS 1.02 BLN ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* FY OPERATING PROFIT OF 32.6 MLN ZLOTYS VERSUS 84.8 MLN ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* ON CORONAVIRUS: THERE MIGHT BE DROP IN REVENUE FROM THE AUTOMOTIVE SECTOR

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: