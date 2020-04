April 28 (Reuters) - Cline Scientific AB:

* SAID ON MONDAY CARRIES OUT NEW SHARE ISSUE

* TO ISSUE UP TO 166,666 SERIES A UNITS AND UP TO 2.6 MLN SERIES B UNITS, EACH CONSITING OF 1 SHARE AND 1 WARRANT

* ISSUE TO GENERATE PROCEEDS OF ABOUT SEK 7 MLN BEFORE ISSUE COSTS

* ISSUE PRICE SEK 2.50 PER UNIT

