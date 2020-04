BRIEF-Portugal's TAP Extends Temporary Layoff Measures Until May 31st

April 28 (Reuters) - TAP - Transportes Aereos Portugueses:

* TAP’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS DECIDED TO EXTEND THE MEASURES CONSISTING IN THE TEMPORARY WORK SUSPENSION AND REDUCTION OF NORMAL WORK PERIOD, FOR AN ADDITIONAL 30-DAY PERIOD, WHICH SHALL APPLY UNTIL MAY 31, 2020

* CONSIDERS THAT THE CONDITIONS WHICH LED TO THE APPLICATION OF THESE MEASURES HAVE NOT CHANGED IN THEIR VAST MAJORITY, NAMELY THE RESTRICTIONS TO CITIZENS’ MOBILITY ALL OVER THE WORLD AND UNCERTAINTIES REGARDING THE ACTIVITY UPTURN

