April 29(Reuters) - NH Hotel Group SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY WITHDRAWS DISTRIBUTION OF GROSS DIVIDEND OF 0.15 EUROS PER SHARE PUBLISHED ON FEBRUARY 25

* SAID BOARD TO PROPOSE ALTERNATIVE APPLICATION OF THE RESULT ADJUSTED TO THE NEW COVID-19 SITUATION

Source text: bit.ly/2W7YIGj

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)