BRIEF-CPD FY Net Result Turns To Profit Of 60.0 Mln Zlotys

* REPORTS FY NET PROFIT OF 60.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 1.9 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE 46.8 MLN ZLOTYS VERSUS 21.5 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* FY OPERATING PROFIT 65.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 10.1 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* ON CORONAVIRUS: REGARDING DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITY, NO SIGNIFICANT DECREASE IN THE PACE OF WORK WAS OBSERVED ON THE IMPLEMENTED INVESTMENTS, AND THE GENERAL CONTRACTOR MAINTAINS THE DEADLINES FOR COMMISSIONING OF INDIVIDUAL PROJECT STAGES

