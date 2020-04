April 29 (Reuters) - Warteck Invest AG:

* SAID ON TUESDAY STEFAN HILBER, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, IS LEAVING WARTECK INVEST AG AT HIS OWN REQUEST TO TAKE ON A NEW PROFESSIONAL CHALLENGE

* STEFAN HILBER WILL CONTINUE TO WORK FOR WARTECK INVEST AG UNTIL AUTUMN BEFORE STARTING HIS NEW JOB

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)