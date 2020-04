BRIEF-PTS Plast-Box Sees April Revenue To Amount To 60-65% Of April 2019 Revenue

April 29 (Reuters) - Przetworstwo Tworzyw Sztucznych Plast-Box SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY THAT DUE TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC THE GROUP HAS recorded a DROP IN RECEIVED ORDERS

* THE MANAGEMENT ESTIMATES THAT COMPANY’S STANDALONE REVENUE IN APRIL WILL CONSTITUTE ABOUT 70-75% OF REVENUE FOR APRIL 2019

* CONSOLIDATED SALES REVENUE IN APRIL IS ESTIMATED AT ABOUT 60-65% OF REVENUE FOR APRIL 2019

* IN RELATION TO THE SITUATION RESULTING FROM COVID-19 PANDEMIC THE MANAGEMENT HAS RESOLVED TO HALT ALL NON-CRUCIAL INVESTMENTS, HOWEVER ALL INVESTMENTS THAT HAVE ALREADY BEEN STARTED WILL BE COMPLETED ACCORDING TO SCHEDULE

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)