April 29(Reuters) - Vitruvio Real Estate SOCIMI SA :

* SAID ON TUESDAY Q1 NET PROFIT 0.7 MILLION EUROS VS 0.5 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* SAYS ESTIMATING REVENUE FOR 2020 IS VERY UNRELIABLE DUE TO COVID-19 SITUATION

Source text: bit.ly/2xhfOZS

