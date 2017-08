(Corrects story from Feb 15. Corrects Q4 net loss in headline and second bullet to 6.2 mln zlotys from 3.8 mln zlotys. Company corrected its own statement.)

June 13 (Reuters) - ADMIRAL BOATS SA:

* REPORTED Q4 REVENUE OF 1.7 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 2.1 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* Q4 NET LOSS OF 6.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 7.4 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

