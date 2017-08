June 6 (Reuters) - MERLIN GROUP SA (FORMERLY ADMASSIVE GROUP SA):

* SAID ON MONDAY THAT ATP FIZ AN HAS ACQUIRED 4.8 MILLION SERIES E SHARES IN THE COMPANY, REPRESENTING A 9.37 PERCENT STAKE IN ITS SHARE CAPITAL

* PRIOR TO THIS, ATP FIZ AN DID NOT OWN ANY SHARES IN THE COMPANY

