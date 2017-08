(Corrects spelling of Bioton in headline)

June 6 (Reuters) - BIOTON SA:

* SAID ON MONDAY THAT ITS UNIT, BIOPARTNERS GMBH, HAS SUBMITTED A MOTION TO LAUNCH ARBITRATION PROCEEDINGS BEFORE THE ARBITRATION PANEL OF THE INTERNATIONAL CHAMBER OF COMMERCE, SEEKING COMPENSATION FROM LG CHEM, LTD

* SAID BIOPARTNERS GMBH WILL SEEK COMPENSATION OF MINIMUM $6 MILLION FROM LG CHEM, LTD REGARDING LICENSE AND DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT FROM 2001

