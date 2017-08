June 7 (Reuters) - GREMPCO SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY THAT CEO ROMAN JEDRZEJEWSKI DIVESTED 19.8 MILLION SHARES, CORRESPONDING TO 80.49 PERCENT

* SHARES WERE BOUGHT BY KATARZYNA MONIKA NIKODEMSKA

* AFTER TRANSACTION CEO DOES NOT OWN ANY COMPANY SHARES

