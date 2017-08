BRIEF-Quality and Reliability acquired the 100 pct of Q&R USA LTD for a symbolic price of us $30

June 7 (Reuters) - QUALITY AND RELIABILITY SA:

* REPORTED ON TUESDAY THAT COMPANY HAS ACQUIRED THE 100 PERCENT STAKE OF Q&R USA LTD, BASED IN DELAWARE USA, FOR A SYMBOLIC PRICE OF US $ 30

* SELLERS ARE THE SHAREHOLDERS OF THE COMPANY AND EXECUTIVE MEMBERS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS ARE NICHOLAS PASCHALAKIS PANAGIOTIS PASCHALAKIS AND THEODOROS KARAGIANNIS

* THIS COMPANY HAS NOT YET DEVELOPED BUSINESS ACTIVITY AND WILL BE USED TO EXPAND THE COMPANY'S ACTIVITIES TO THE US

