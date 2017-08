June 7 (Reuters) - BANK OCHRONY SRODOWISKA SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY THAT TILL JUNE 15 THE COMPANY'S MEMBER OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD EMIL SLAZAK WILL HOST THE POSITION OF CEO

* AS OF JUNE 16 BOGUSLAW BIAŁOWAS WILL TAKE ON THE POST OF THE COMPANY'S CEO

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)