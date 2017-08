June 7 (Reuters) - AMREST HOLDINGS SE:

* SAID ON TUESDAY THAT ITS UNIT OOO AMREST SIGNED PRE AGREEMENT WITH SVETLANA MIKHAILOVNA POPOVA TO BUY 21 KFC RESTAURANTS OPERATING ON RUSSIAN MARKET

* TRANSACTION VALUE TO BE REVEALED ON COMPLETION DATE OF THE DEAL

* TILL NOW THE COMPANY OPERATES 120 KFC RESTAURANT IN RUSSIA

