BRIEF-Etam Developpement announces shareholders agreement

June 8 (Reuters) - ETAM DEVELOPPEMENT:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT THE MILCHIOR AND TARICA FAMILIES SHAREHOLDERS JOINTLY CONTROLLING ETAM DEVELOPPEMENT HAVE CONCLUDED A SHAREHOLDERS AGREEMENT WITH THE LINDEMANN FAMILY

* THE CONCERT THUS EXPANDED HOLDS 96.3% OF THE CAPITAL AND 97.9% OF THE VOTING RIGHTS OF THE COMPANY ETAM DEVELOPMENT

* MILCHIOR WILL FILE A PROPOSAL OF SIMPLIFIED PUBLIC TENDER OFFER FOLLOWED BY SQUEEZE-OUT OF ETAM DEVELOPMENT'S SHARES

* OFFER PRICE EUR 49.3 PER SHARE

* THE OFFER SHOULD OFFER ETAM DEVELOPPEMENT'S SHAREHOLDERS A PREMIUM OF 53.8% IN RELATION TO TO CLOSING SHARE PRICE OF THE ETAM DEVELOPPEMENT SHARE ON JUNE 7, 2017

Source text: bit.ly/2sVULUZ

