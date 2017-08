June 8 (Reuters) - COMPERIA.PL SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT ITS MANAGEMENT PLANS TO REVIEW VARIANTS OF THE COMPANY'S DEVELOPMENT AND WAYS TO FINANCE THEM

* MANAGEMENT CONSIDERS FINANCING FROM OWN AND EXTERNAL SOURCES INCLUDING ALSO POSSIBILITY OF INCREASE THE COMPANY'S SHARE CAPITAL

