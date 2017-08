June 8 (Reuters) - AKSA AKRILIK KIMYA SANAYII A.S. :

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT JOINTLY CONTROLLED COMPANY, DOWAKSA ILERI KOMPOZIT MALZEMELER SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH WIND TURBINE PRODUCER VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS

* AGREEMENT IS FOR 4 YEARS WITH A VALUE OF $300 MILLION

* AGREEMENT IS FOR PROCUREMENT OF CARBON FIBRE PROFILES

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)