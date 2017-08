BRIEF-Groupe Concoursmania revises down 2017 outlook

June 9 (Reuters) - GROUPE CONCOURSMANIA SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY REVISING DOWN ITS 2017 OUTLOOK

* REVISES DOWN GUIDANCE FOR H1 2017 AND FY 2017

* EXPECTS MAY AND JUNE TO BE SIGNIFICANTLY WORSE COMPARED TO YEAR AGO

* NOW EXPECTING 2017 RESULT FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES LOWER THAN THAT OF 2016

* COMMERCIAL DEPLOYMENT OF ITS NEW SOLUTION ACTIVATE TAKES MORE TIME THAN ANTICIPATED, IMPACTING COMPANY'S EXPECTED FY SALES FIGURES, BOTH IN TERMS OF GROSS MARGIN AND EBITDA

* GROUP EXPERIENCES SIGNIFICANT LAG IN ACTIVITY, DUE IN PARTICULAR TO DELAYS AND DIFFICULTIES ON IMPORTANT CONTRACTS AND PARTNERS, RESULTING IN A PARTICULARLY DISAPPOINTING SECOND HALF OF H1

* WILL ANNOUNCE NEW FY GUIDANCE BEGINNING OF JULY

Source text: bit.ly/2r8dMai Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)