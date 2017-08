June 9 (Reuters) - SYGNITY SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT ITS SUPERVISORY BOARD DISMISSED JAKUB LESNIEWSKI FROM HIS POST OF VICE CHAIRMAN OF THE COMPANY'S MANAGEMENT BOARD DEALING WITH FINANACIALS

* CHAIRMAN OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD PAWEL ZDUNEK WAS TEMPORARILY DELEGATED TO TAKE ON POST OF CEO OF THE COMPANY TILL SEPT. 8

