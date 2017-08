BRIEF-Bank of Astana launches IPO

June 9(Reuters) - BANK ASTANY (BANK OF ASTANA):

* SAID ON THURSDAY ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS DECIDED TO LAUNCH PUBLIC OFFERING OF THE BANK'S COMMON SHARES ON THE KAZAKHSTAN STOCK EXCHANGFE (KASE)

* INDICATIVE PRICE HAS BEEN SET AT 1,150 TENGE PER SHARE

* PLANS TO OFFER 2.1 MILLION SHARES FOR 2.5 BILLION TENGE

* ITS SHAREHOLDER, TOKHTAROV OLZHAS, WILL ACQUIRE THE BANK'S SHARES FOR 2 BILLION TENGE UNDER PRE-EMETIVE RIGHT

* THE TRADING IN THE BANK'S SHARES IS EXPCTED TO START AT THE END OF JUNE

* THE ORDER BOOK WILL BE OPEN FROM JUNE 12 TO JUNE 26

* THE PROCEEDS FROM THE OFFERING WILL BE USED TO FURTHER DEVELOP PRODUCTS PORTFOLIO, IT-INFRASTRUCTURE AND GROW CUSTOMER BASE

* FREEDOM FINANCE IS THE UNDERWRITER AND MARKET-MAKER OF THE OFFERING, EURASIAN CAPITAL ACTS AS CO-UNDERWRITER

Source texts - bit.ly/2t1AEok , bit.ly/2sKOOLs

