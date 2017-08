BRIEF-Wolford says main shareholder group intends to sell its stake

June 12 (Reuters) - WOLFORD AG:

* SAID ON FRIDAY, MAIN SHAREHOLDER GROUP OF WOLFORD, WMP FAMILIEN-PRIVATSTIFTUNG, SESAM PRIVATSTIFTUNG AND ITS UNIT "M. ERTHAL & CO." BETEILIGUNGSGESELLSCHAFT M.B.H., AS WELL AS RELATED PARTIES ANNOUNCED INTENTION TO SELL THEIR STAKE, WHICH IS A MAJORITY STAKE, IN WOLFORD AG

* TO THIS END, THE SHAREHOLDERS ARE STARTING A PROCESS, WHICH IS SUPPORTED BY DELOITTE FINANCIAL ADVISORY GMBH, FOR THE SELECTION OF INTERESTED PARTIES

* WOLFORD AG WILL JOIN THIS SELECTION PROCESS

* PURCHASE OF THE MAJORITY STAKE BY A FUTURE CORE SHAREHOLDER SHALL BE COMBINED WITH AN EQUITY FINANCING TRANSACTION THAT SHALL STRENGTHEN THE COMPANY'S LIQUIDITY ON A LONG-TERM BASIS

* ISSUE SIZE HAS NOT YET BEEN DETERMINED

