June 12 (Reuters) - SDIPTECH AB (PUBL):

* SAID ON FRIDAY CARNEGIE INVESTMENT BANK EXERCISED THE OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION REGARDING 728,340 CLASS B SHARES IN SDIPTECH

* STABILIZATION MEASURES WERE UNDERTAKEN IN THE COMPANY'S CLASS B SHARES ON NASDAQ FIRST NORTH PREMIER

* THE STABILIZATION PERIOD IS NOW ENDED AND NO FURTHER STABILIZATION TRANSACTION WILL BE EFFECTED

