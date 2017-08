June 12 (Reuters) - PININFARINA SPA:

* ANNOUNCED ON FRIDAY IT RECEIEVD CONSOB AUTHORISATION TO START A CAPITAL INCREASE FOR A TOTAL OF UP TO EUR 26.5 MILLION, VIA ISSUANCE OF 24,120,480 NEW SHARES AT A PRICE OF EUR 1.10/SHARE

* THE EXCHANGE RATIO IS SET AT 4 NEW SHARES FOR EVERY 5 PININFARINA SHARES HELD

* THE OFFER WILL RUN FROM JUNE 12 TO JUNE 30

