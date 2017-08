June 13(Reuters) - MAKHEIA GROUP SA:

* ANNOUNCED ON MONDAY THE LAUNCH OF A CAPITAL INCREASE OF 3.17 MILLION EUROS WITH MAINTENANCE OF THE PREFERENTIAL SUBSCRIPTION RIGHT

* PRICE OF EUR 2.20 PER SHARE

* SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD IS 20 TO 28 JUNE

* THE COMPANY ALREADY RECEIVED COMMITMENTS FROM FINANCIAL SHAREHOLDERS AND INVESTOR FOR AN AMOUNT OF € 3.10 MILLION, IE 97.64% OF THE AMOUNT OF THE OPERATION BEFORE EXERCISE OF THE EXTENSION CLAUSE

