FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-CMVM registers two tender offers for Cipan
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
June 13, 2017 / 5:39 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-CMVM registers two tender offers for Cipan

1 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - CMVM - PORTUGUESE SECURITIES MARKET COMMISSION:

* Said on Monday it has registered a mandatory offer of Lusosuan for acquisition of all the shares of CIPAN Companhia Industrial Produtora de Antibioticos SA (CIPAN), which it does not hold

* Lusosuan has offered a price of 0.16 euro per each share of Cipan; the offer to run from June 14 until July 11

* CMVM has also registered a voluntary offer of Chartwell Pharmaceuticals for acquisition of up to 2.0 million shares of CIPAN, representing a stake of about 8.18 percent

* Chartwell Pharmaceuticals has offered a price of 0.45 euro per share; the offer to run from June 14 until June 28

Source text: bit.ly/2sWtjY2 ; bit.ly/2swfAJY ; bit.ly/2s551Lv ; bit.ly/2rUXfFx ; bit.ly/2smPkCq

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.