June 13 (Reuters) - RUSSIA'S FEDERAL ANTI-MONOPOLY SERVICE (FAS):

* SAID ON JUNE 9 THAT IT HAS APPROVED A MOTION OF AUGMENT INVESTMENTS LIMITED TO ACQUIRE 43.5346 PERCENT SHARES IN OTCPHARM

* AS A RESULT, AUGMENT INVESTMENTS LIMITED WILL INCREASE ITS STAKE IN OTCPHARM TO 100 PERCENT

Source text - bit.ly/2s6E761

