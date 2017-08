June 13 (Reuters) - CDR ADVANCE CAPITAL SPA:

* SAYS THAT IN THE SECOND SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD OF THE BOND "NPL ITALIAN OPPORTUNITIES 2016-2021 TV" FOR 1.0 MILLION EUROS THERE WERE SUSCRIBED 10,000 BONDS OF NOMINAL VALUE OF 100 EUROS

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)